Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreak alongside never-before-seen photos – fans reach out The Bond star took to Instagram

Pierce Brosnan has received messages of support from his fans after sharing a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan stuns fans with incredibly rare family photo of three sons

The 69-year-old – who shares two sons with wife Keely Shaye Smith – reached out on social media with a poignant tribute, and his followers were quick to rally around.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with 21-year-old son Paris for important reason

Pierce posted five behind-the-scenes photos showing him with the late actor James Caan during filming for Fast Charlie – James's final movie, due out next year.

READ: Who is Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith?

MORE: Smitten Pierce Brosnan shares personal new photo of wife Keely – fans react

He wrote: "On the set of the movie Fast Charlie with the great man himself James Caan. Farewell Jimmy. We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orleans.

Pierce shared a touching tribute to his late co-star James

"You were an inspiration to me as a young actor starting out and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort.

READ: Pierce Brosnan gets candid about family life after growing up with an absent father

MORE: Pierce Brosnan poignantly remembers his late daughter

"You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end. My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always. My heartfelt condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace forever in the light."

James Caan passed away at the age of 82

Trudie Styler was one of Pierce's many friends to reach out, writing: "Ah dear Pierce, I loved him as an actor. Touching tribute to him."

Another follower wrote: "So sorry for your loss Mr Brosnan. I never knew you were so close. Heaven has got another angel. I heard he was a very funny man." A third wrote: "Great photos of an incredible friendship. Sending much love and peace to you, @piercebrosnanofficial."

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

His family announced the sad news in a statement

James - a veteran screen actor known for his work in such films as The Godfather, Misery, and Elf - sadly passed away on 6 July at the age of 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," his loved ones said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." A cause of death has not been revealed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here