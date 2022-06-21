Pierce Brosnan stuns fans with incredibly rare family photo of three sons The Bond star is a proud father

Pierce Brosnan had a treat for his fans on Sunday!

The 69-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an incredibly rare family photo, showing him together with three of his sons, Dylan, Sean and Christopher.

The sweet snapshot shows the men stood with their arms around each other and smiling for the camera. Pierce wrote: "My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father's Day."

Pierce shares his youngest children, Paris, 21, and Dylan, 25, with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. The sweet couple have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media.

Pierce proudly shared a photo with his sons in celebration of Father's Day

Sean, 38, and Christopher, 49, are his sons from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris. They married in December 1980 and had one son together, Sean, who was born on 13 September 1983 and later became an actor.

Pierce adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra’s children – following the death of their father Dermot in1986.

Cassandra was 43 when she passed away from ovarian cancer

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

This month will see the ninth anniversary of Charlotte's death – and Pierce will no doubt spend some time in quiet reflection remembering his beloved daughter.

In September 2015, Pierce bravely opened up about his heartbreak as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

Daughter Charlotte lost her life to the same disease

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

