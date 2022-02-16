Smitten Pierce Brosnan shares personal new photo of wife Keely – fans react The Bond star is head over heels

Pierce Brosnan has taken to Instagram to share a brand new snapshot of his wife Keely in honour of Valentine's Day.

The 68-year-old star chose a striking image to share with fans on Instagram, showing Keely standing in front of a painting of Vincent Van Gogh – and holding a bunch of sunflowers.

"A beautiful St. Valentine’s Day with my love @keelyshayebrosnan at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit," he wrote in the caption.

Fans were quickly enamoured with the photo – and the couple's sweet love story. "What a beautiful love for the two of you, always be happy and always take care of each other," one follower wrote, as a second shared: "Happy Valentine's Day you love birds! I hope I can have a marriage like yours."

Pierce shared a striking photo of Keely to mark Valentine's Day

A third fan wrote: "The love you share is overwhelming" and a fourth simply stated: "Your love is so pure."

Pierce and Keely, 58, have been married more than 20 years but are still completely head over heels. The couple first met in 1994 and went on to marry at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland in 2001. Together they share two sons; Dylan, 25, and Paris, 20.

The sweet couple have been married since 2001

It is the film star's second marriage. In 1980, Pierce tied the knot with Cassandra Harris and together they welcomed a son, Sean, who has followed in his father's footsteps and entered the world of acting. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, following the death of their father, Dermot Harris in 1986.

Heartbreakingly, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 at the age of 43, having been married to Pierce for 11 years. Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

Pierce and Keely with their sons, Dylan and Paris

In September 2015, Pierce bravely spoke of his heartbreak as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

