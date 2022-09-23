Is Jenny McCarthy related to Melissa McCarthy? All we know The Masked Singer star is married to Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy has forged a successful career for herself over the last two decades and is happily married to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg – but she's not the only star in her family.

READ: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg heartbroken after family death

The Masked Singer judge is related to none other than Hollywood A-lister Melissa McCarthy! Despite the two women sharing the same surname, many fans are unaware of their family connection because they don't make public appearances together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in red hot dress on The Masked Singer

According to Melissa, she and her cousin live in "opposite worlds", but it was, in fact, Jenny who got the Ghostbusters star her first acting job with a cameo on MTV's sketch series, The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Melissa went on to find fame as Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls and has starred in a string of blockbuster hits ever since, including 2011's Bridesmaids – which she won her first Oscar nomination for – and 2018's Can You Ever Forgive Me, which earned her a second Oscar nomination.

SEE: Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's impressive Illinois home

MORE: Melissa McCarthy's luxurious kitchen will leave you speechless

Jenny has enjoyed success on the smaller screen, winning a new legion of fans thanks to her roles on The View and The Masked Singer. She was also a big draw in the 90s as co-host of MTV's Singled Out.

Melissa is Jenny's older cousin

While it appears the two are not heavily involved in each other's lives now - Melissa was not among the guests at Jenny's 2014 wedding to Donnie - they did seem to be close when they were growing up in Illinois.

Back in 2015, Jenny delighted her fans when she shared a throwback photo of herself and Melissa as children, which she captioned: "Me, my sis, and my cousin Melissa. 102 degrees at the zoo, not happy campers."

Jenny and Melissa appeared close as children

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting at the time: "Two of my favorite people. Funny as hell must run in the blood over there."

Another said: "Wow! Never knew you were related. ...but it makes so much sense, everyone in your family has to be hilarious."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.