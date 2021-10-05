The Masked Singer's Jenny McCarthy leaves fans utterly amazed with new selfie The star is approaching her 49th birthday

Jenny McCarthy is no stranger to making bold beauty statements and her latest look didn't disappoint.

The Masked Singer judge shared a selfie on Instagram to promote her Formless Beauty by Jenny line and the dazzling photo sparked a frenzy amongst her fans.

MORE: Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Illinois home - complete with its own golf green

In the image, Jenny was applying her lipgloss and was glammed up in a striking silver gown, with her long blonde locks styled elegantly in waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Masked Singer season six promo

She captioned the post: "Showing off some #Love from @formlessbeautybyjenny. Speaking of love, thank you all so much for your support. Love you guys! Link in BIO."

Jenny looked red carpet ready and her flawless photo bowled over her social media followers who immediately began commenting on her youthful and glowing good looks.

MORE: Meet The Masked Singer US star's families: Nicole Scherziner, Robin Thicke and more

READ: The Masked Singer US announces shocking new twist for season six

"Breathtakingly gorgeous," wrote one, while a second said: "You are just sooo beautiful Jenny," and a third added: "Absolutely stunning." Many could only utter: "Wow," or add love-heart emojis.

Jenny's fans were bowled over by her glamorous look

Jenny makes time to work out and eat healthily and this goes a long way towards keeping her looking and feeling her best. But she's the first to admit she also has a little cosmetic help.

She told Michigan Avenue magazine: "I think plastic surgery is fun if it makes you feel good. I love Botox, I absolutely love it. I get it minimally, so I can still move my face. But I really do think it's a savior."

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger commands attention in gliterry mini-dress

MORE: Jenny McCarthy teases exciting news about The Masked Singer

Being in love helps give her that glow too. She's been happily married to Blue Bloods actor, Donnie Wahlberg, since 2014 and Jenny says they're happier than ever.

Jenny and Donnie have been married since 2014

In a recent interview on the Rachael Ray Show, she opened up about their relationship.

"We just celebrated our seven-year anniversary," she said. "And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years. Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year. Everything's still really exciting."

Jenny continued: "We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we're not together. We're just lucky in love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.