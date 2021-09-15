Melissa McCarthy's luxurious kitchen will leave you speechless The Nine Perfect Strangers star has several properties in LA

Melissa McCarthy, 51, and her husband Ben Falcone, 48, have the dreamiest kitchen which they have both shown off to their Instagram followers.

Back in April 2020, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress explained an unusual dream to her husband as she leant against the white kitchen units, complete with gold handles. Marble worktops and white wall tiles with grey grout add to the chic, neutral colour palette while there is a window in the corner overlooking part of their garden.

Throughout the pandemic, the couple continued to share regular video updates from inside their home. Another clip revealed a new area of the kitchen, which has a built-in oven and a dark island unit in the middle of the room.

More recently, Melissa revealed that it leads into an open-plan living space as she dressed up in a wig, moustache and shirt.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star unveiled her LA kitchen

Dancing in front of the camera, she wrote: "The real key(s) to happiness: Step one - marry your weird best friend. Step two - always, and I mean always, have a plethora of wigs in your home."

Dark grey walls and built-in shelves holding white crockery are visible at the far end of the kitchen. The wooden floors continue into the living area, which has a cream armchair, neutral rug and black fireplace.

Melissa and Ben shared several videos inside their home following the lockdown

The couple share their home with their two children, Vivian, 14, and Georgette, 11.

Melissa and Ben own two homes in the Toluca Lake neighbourhood – one three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house which they put on the rental market for $10,000 a month back in 2018, and another they renovated after they bought it for $3.53 million in 2012.

The couple have an open-plan living area

Bridesmaids star Melissa expanded her property portfolio in 2020 after purchasing a $2.4 million home in the Valley Village area of LA, which features three guest bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a master suite with walk-in closets and a marble-sheathed bathroom.

