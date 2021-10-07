Jenny McCarthy thrills fans with brutally honest before-and-after makeover It's not always glitz and glamor!

Jenny McCarthy went the extra mile on Thursday to prove to fans it's not easy looking as great as she does.

The Masked Singer panelist, 48, loves switching up her appearance and always manages to look amazing on the show, but she wanted her social media followers to see exactly how it's done.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Jenny showcased gorgeous candy-floss, colored hair with smokey eyes and a glossy pout, all ready to appear on the hit show.

WATCH: The Masked Singer US promo

But then she rewound a little and posted a clip of what she looked like before her glam squad got their hands on her.

Jenny's hair was wild and she went makeup-free as she pulled a silly face for the fun video.

"A little dose of reality," she wrote. "Thank God for #makeup. Wearing #Manifest from @formlessbeautybyjenny. Hope you watch @maskedsingerfox tonight! #makeuplooks #makeupartist #makeuptutorial #makeuptransformation #vegan #madeinamerica #crueltyfreemakeup."

Jenny shared an honest account of her makeover

Her fans loved her brutally honest post and wrote: "So fricken funny ! You’re still beautiful tho lol," and another quipped: "Me every morning," while a third commented: "Love the realness!!!! Defo makes you even more stunning and fun."

There were strings of crying with laughter emojis and many more commended Jenny for being so real.

Jenny previously opened up about her appearance and had no problem admitted she loves a little cosmetic procedure to give her a boost.

Jenny doesn't deny that she's a fan of Botox too

She told Michigan Avenue magazine: "I think plastic surgery is fun if it makes you feel good. I love Botox, I absolutely love it. I get it minimally, so I can still move my face. But I really do think it's a savior."

Jenny also makes time to work out and eat healthily and this goes a long way towards keeping her looking and feeling her best.

