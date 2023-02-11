Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's impressive Illinois home has its own golf green The Blue Blood actor and Masked Singer judge has a home filled with surprises

When Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy aren't working hard in front of the cameras, they're kicking back at their home in St Charles, Illinois - and what a house it is!

The Blue Bloods actor insists their pad "isn't extravagant," but one glimpse inside tells us it's definitely got the wow factor.

Jenny gave People a tour of the home in 2019 which they have spent several years renovating. They also regularly give fans a sneak peek at their home on social media.

Jenny shared photos and videos explaining why she loves her home in Illinois

In fact, Jenny posted a TikTok video which can be seen above showing off the reasons they love living in Illinois and revealed several jaw-dropping features at their house.

Not only do the couple have their own golf green, but a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

Date night on their golf green

There's a huge outdoor space for entertaining and a private nature path too!

Donnie spoke about their "little piece of heaven," when he told People. "We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny.

"I know if she’s stressed or has worries about Evan or whatever’s going on, that little space is where she can go. We’ve just carved out a little piece of heaven."

They built their own nature trail

Jenny and the Blue Bloods actor don't live in their five-bedroom home alone, as her son, Evan, 20 - who was diagnosed with Autism as a child - lives with them too.

Donnie also has two grown sons, Elijah, 21, and Xavier, 29, from his marriage to his ex-wife.

Jenny's son lives with them at their family home

When they're all together in the house or entertaining friends, Donnie says they tend to all flock to one particular room. "This is the spot where everyone gathers," he said about the impressive kitchen with a huge island and succession of high-top stools.

WATCH: Jenny and Donnie recently revealed a makeover in their home

Of course, living almost lakeside means they spend a lot of time outdoors too. In the clip Jenny shared on Instagram, the kids could also be seen throwing themselves down an enormous slip and slide in their front yard and playing in the pool too.

"This isn’t an extravagant home," Donnie explained. "But there is no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it."

