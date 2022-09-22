David Beckham shares major news following Queen queue praise

In some major career news, David Beckham has reportedly signed a lucrative deal as part of his involvement in this year's Qatar World Cup.

The 47-year-old has allegedly secured a seven-figure deal from sponsor Doritos, and is set to appear in TV and print ads during the November tournament.

According to The Sun, the ex-England captain will make an appearance alongside NFL star Peyton Manning, 46.

David's career update comes after the pro footballer previously signed a £10 million contract to be the face of the country's tourism board. The football star appeared in a 30-minute 'Visit Qatar' video in which he explored spice bazaars and spoke to local citizens.

At the time, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: "It has been a pleasure to welcome David to Qatar, where he has immersed himself in the culture and experienced first-hand the warm hospitality of the people.

David is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup

"I encourage the millions who transit through Qatar every year to follow in David's footsteps and create their own exciting adventure and memories."

The dad-of-four's involvement in the video sparked an online debate, with many fans highlighting Qatar's human rights abuses. Despite this, David has insisted that his involvement with Qatar allows him to introduce change from within and "to use football as a force for good."

The football star waited in line for 13 hours

David's news comes after he received praise for joining the long queues outside Westminster Hall to view the late Queen lying-in-state.

Last Friday, the famous footballer joined the public queue in the early hours of the morning. He reportedly made his way into Westminster Hall at around 3.30pm after waiting 13 hours.

Overcome with emotion, David appeared to well up as he filed past Her Majesty's coffin. Reflecting on the experience, David told ITV News: "It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left… I think it'll take a long time to understand [the Queen's death] because I think Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways."

The Queen passed away on 8 September

David finished by adding: "This day was always going to be difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world because everyone is feeling it."

