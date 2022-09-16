Romeo Beckham shares telling public message amid reported family fallout The Beckham's have reportedly had tension with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Romeo Beckham shared a telling post on Friday evening that appeared to be aimed at his brother Brooklyn amid reports of a family fallout.

The 20-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a throwback photo of Brooklyn's April wedding to his now-wife Nicola Peltz, which featured all the Beckham men including dad David, and younger brother Cruz.

The black and white image saw Brooklyn walking slightly ahead of his family while looking back at them with a smile on his face. David, Romeo, and Cruz all had their backs to the camera.

Captioning the post, Romeo wrote: "Nothing more important than family," followed by a black heart emoji. His mum Victoria Beckham was among the first to react, simply commenting with three red heart emojis.

Fans also chimed in, with one replying: "Always behind each other. Love you guys." A second said: "Certainly is! Graceful as always," and a third added: "Well said, Romeo!"

Romeo's post comes just weeks after Brooklyn and Nicola spoke for the first time about reports that Nicola and Victoria don't get along.

Romeo appeared to quash reports of a family fallout

Sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's Florida wedding, chatter intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

However, speaking to Variety, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

The Beckham family haven't all been pictured together for quite some time

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

