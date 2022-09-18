Victoria Beckham issues moving Queen tribute after husband David's 13-hour queue

Victoria Beckham has issued a heartfelt statement about the death of Queen Elizabeth II following her husband David Beckham's 13-hour queue to see the late monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 48, praised the late monarch as the "ultimate icon in every way" in a moving post shared with her 30 million Instagram followers on Sunday. The mother-of-four – who raises children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old Harper with David – said the Queen had been the "epitome of elegance" for her.

In her post, VB wrote: "I've spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world.

"The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

"I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign."

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to the Queen in a moving post

Victoria was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for her services to the fashion industry, while her husband David was made an OBE for his services to football in the Queen's birthday honours list in 2003. The former England captain had also met the monarch on a number of occasions.

David hit the headlines this week when the visibly emotional star queued alone for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. He told reporters: "It is emotional for everybody involved. Her Majesty was someone special and will be missed just by everyone."

David queued alone for 13 hours alongside members of the public

He added: "It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left… I think it'll take a long time to understand [her death] because I think Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways."

The likes of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have also paid their respects to the late Queen, however, ITV has since been forced to defend the This Morning duo for seemingly jumping the queue.

