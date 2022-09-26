Tess Daly teases fans with exciting career news The star took to social media

Tess Daly took to social media on Monday to tease fans with an exciting career update.

The Strictly host, 53, was a vision as she posed whilst appearing to cook up a storm, in an ultra-glamorous kitchen and donning a fabulous array of outfits.

WATCH: Tess Daly teases fans with exciting career news

Captioning the video, the star penned: "Little surprise reveal tomorrow! Can’t wait to share!"

In one part of the exciting video, the star can be seen relaxing on a plush grey sofa about to tuck into a delicious bowl of food. Tess could also be seen showing off her incredible flexibility as she posed in sporty positions whilst rocking an ultra-stylish baby pink sportswear set.

Friends and fans of the BBC presenter flocked to comment on the post, excited about what her special news might be.

Alison Hammond replied: "Yasss Queen," with a heart eyes emoji. One follower added: "How exciting! Xxx." A third wrote: "Can’t wait, although I’d be happy with everything in this fab reel……. The kitchen, the food, the amazing clothes."

The pair looked incredible on Saturday

A fourth added: "Such a fun video! Looking amazing cute outfits!"

It has been a busy week for the star after she and her co-host Claudia Winkleman appeared on the first show of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday..

The launch of the much-loved series was postponed due to the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen on September 8.

Tess and Claudia were so happy to be reuinted

Fans were thrilled to see the return of the show. This year's glittering line-up includes actor Will Mellor, Morning Live's Kym Marsh, radio presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM DJ Tyler West.

Completing the line-up are Bros singer Matt Goss, comedian Ellie Taylor, former footballer Tony Adams, Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye and Countryfile's Helen Skelton.

