Tess Daly sends flirty message to husband Vernon Kay - and you won't believe it The pair share two beautiful children

Strictly Come Dancing host, Tess Daly, did not mince her words on Wednesday when she took to social media with a special message for her husband Vernon Kay.

The mother-of-two captured a close-up photo and a video clip of her spouse of nearly 19 years, alongside fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes as she watched them on television.

WATCH: Tess Daly beams as she models her latest beachwear by the pool

Captioning the post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Love watching @vernonkay & @rochellehumes on @thismorning to start the day!

"Nice new haircut too Vern," with a flirty smirk emoji.

Tess loved her husbands new look

The doting dad looked sensational in the clip, rocking an ultra-stylish blue striped shirt and, of course, his newly-styled raven locks which looked equally as fabulous.

The duo have just got back from a stunning Ibiza holiday and looked so loved up as they documented their special time away.

In a gorgeous photo shared by both Tess and Vernon, the pair posed by the crystalline Spanish waters as the sun set behind them. Tess appeared to be wearing a striking patterned green piece of swimwear which she matched with a stylish pair of retro pink sunglasses.

The couple looked so loved up

The ITV host appeared topless in the snap, as he cuddled his wife in front of the picturesque sky. Behind them was a small boat and one other person could be seen bobbing along in the waves.

Captioning the post on her Instagram feed, Tess penned: "Ibiza with my faves," with a red love heart emoji.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Friends and fans flocked to weigh in on the sweet snap with Jamie Redknapp, Mark Wright, Kate Thornton and Laura Whitmore all liking the post.

One follower commented: "This is such a beautiful photo, you make the perfect couple xx." A second wrote: "Gorgeous photo of you both! Love sunset & sunrise, so beautiful! Xxx."

A third added: "Such a lovely, happy pic xx." A fourth penned: "Such a beautiful photo of you both Tess," with a smiley face emoji.

