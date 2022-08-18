We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly is counting down the weeks until the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

With all the celebrities now confirmed, the wait is on until the launch show, which will take place at the start of September.

In the meantime, however, Tess is making the most of the summer break.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-two took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from her family break in the Isle of Wight. And one photo, in particular, really stood out.

Tess showed off her endless legs in the holiday snap

The second photo in the carousel shows Tess sitting on a rock and gazing up to the sky. She is dressed casually in a pair of denim shorts that showcase her endless legs, teamed with a silky camisole and trainers.

Whether she is dressed to the nines for her hosting role on Strictly, or more low-key in her off-duty wardrobe, Tess always looks incredible.

The star has a glamorous wardrobe

The 53-year-old has previously spoken about her approach to health and fitness – in particular her daily diet.

Alongside a photo shared on Instagram, she told fans: "This is my fave home-made breakfast of low-fat Greek yoghurt, banana pecans, sprinkle of granola then blueberries and cinnamon."

Tess has been married to Vernon Kay since 2003

Tess has also revealed she follows a predominantly vegetarian diet with white meats such as fish and chicken but tends to avoid too many refined carbohydrates.

"If I eat refined carbs or foods that have the potential to bloat, I notice the baby pouch again. It's never as flat as it was before, unless you're Gwyneth Paltrow and spend your entire life dedicated to the cause," she joked to Women's Health, on the subject of how her two daughters have changed her body.

She follows a healthy and nutritious diet

The doting mum-of-two further told Health & Wellbeing: "Dinner is usually rice, vegetables and chicken, or I’ll make fajitas, and we’ll do roast chicken on the weekend."

And the TV star has a clever hack to avoid snacking. "I find that making smoothies with wholesome ingredients and eating healthily in front of the children really encourages them to reach for the good stuff too and it stops them asking for chocolate. It’s good for me as my energy doesn’t slump afterwards, and I’m not reaching for sweet stuff to pick me up again," she told Instagram fans.

