Vernon Kay calls Strictly his and Tess Daly's 'third child' ahead of new series

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly are already proud parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13, but there's another 'baby' in their household that also fills them with joy.

Vernon revealed that his family are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing – which Tess has fronted since it began in 2004 – and they even see the BBC One show as a "third child". "We love Strictly in our house," Vernon said. "It's like our third child.

"Tess started the show in its infancy — its first ever series when it was just a wee baby. Then we had our first baby and subsequently we had Amber, so we've grown up with it as like a family member."

He added to The Sun: "It sleeps for the majority of the year, but come August when they start prepping outfits and talking about contestants, that's when that baby comes alive."

Vernon is extremely proud of his wife and her Strictly accomplishments and revealed she hopes to co-host the show well into her eighties, just like Sir Bruce Forsyth who hosted the show with her until he was 86.

Tess now co-hosts with Claudia Winkleman who took over from Bruce following his departure in 2014, and Vernon was full of praise for the game-changing female duo.

Vernon and Tess married in 2003

He explained: "Strictly was probably one of the first shows to embrace two women as the main anchors of a huge Saturday night entertainment show.

"We've seen Ant and Dec for decades double-heading a show and I don't think two women had done that before on such a large scale.

Tess and Claudia have been hosting Strictly together since 2014

"As far as prime time entertainment shows go, Claudia and Tess really broke the mould. I think that's something that both of them are really proud of — and long may it continue."

The 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing returns with a launch show on Saturday 17 September and will see 15 celebrities - including Helen Skelton, James Bye, Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Tony Adams, and Ellie Simmonds - take to the dancefloor for a chance to lift the 2022 glitterball.

