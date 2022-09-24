Strictly's Tess Daly turns heads in the most incredible red jumpsuit The mother-of-two dazzled viewers with a stunning look

Tess Daly delighted fans when she stepped out in the most incredible flared red jumpsuit to host week one of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her partner in crime Claudia Winkleman.

The 53-year-old star looked beautiful as she officially kicked off Strictly season in style. All eyes were on Tess' stunning flared jumpsuit which she shared ahead of the show's launch on Saturday. Posting an Instagram story of herself strutting backstage, she captioned the post: "Live in 12 minutes." She accessorised the gorgeous look with hooped earrings and a simple yet elegant rings on both hands.

The star wore her blonde dresses flowing and kept her make-up simple with a glowing pink blush and lip gloss.

Tess recently gave her followers a sneak peek at her Strictly 2022 wardrobe, posing in a gorgeous fitted dress in the most beautiful shade of emerald. The blonde beauty captioned the post: "Strictly season has begun! …and so has the first fitting! Catch me in sparkles from now until 2023", with a winky face emoji. She also shared a snap of her wardrobe, revealing a stunning array of ruby red, yellow, green and flirty pink feathered frocks.

Tess recently gave fans a glimpse at her Strictly wardrobe

The popular BBC1 show was due to launch last week, but it was delayed as a mark of respect due to the sad passing of the Queen on 8 September.

This year's glittering line-up includes actor Will Mellor, Morning Live's Kym Marsh, radio presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM DJ Tyler West.

How amazing is Tess' jumpsuit?

Completing the line-up will be Bros singer Matt Goss, comedian Ellie Taylor, former footballer Tony Adams, Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye and Countryfile's Helen Skelton.

