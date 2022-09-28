George Stephanopoulos' daughter shares different side to mom Ali Wentworth in hilarious behind-the-scenes clip The star proved she has no shame!

Ali Wentworth just got majorly exposed by her daughter! Though she never shies away from sharing candid moments, her latest video is the most real yet.

The star shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her at the airport, revealing what really goes on when she is trying to create content for her followers.

She has two daughters with George Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia and Harper Andrea, and while their mom was simply trying to support their father's latest venture, one of them had different plans.

Ali took to Instagram and proved she has no shame in her social media game, sharing a video her daughter Harper, who is seventeen-years-old, took of her trying to film another video to post.

The behind-the-scenes clip sees her parading down an airport terminal, holding her phone up to film herself in selfie mode.

Meanwhile, her daughter is sitting down filming her, and as she is heard laughing and giggling at her mom's antics, the best-selling author is seen repeatedly interrupting herself as she tries to film multiple takes with people walking past her.

Ali clearly found her daughter exposing her hilarious

Though Harper may have been trying to catch her in an embarrassing moment, she looked chic nonetheless, wearing a billowing, floral navy blouse with bootcut jeans, plus a bun atop her head and her signature tortoise glasses.

Still, if anyone knows how to be self-deprecating, it's her, and she shared in the caption: "So I had to post this. My previous post was to promote my husband's new show #PowerTrip.

The video she was originally filming saw her giving a sweet shout-out to George's new show

"My daughter was filming me trying to make that post. This is how ridiculous we all look on social media," she said, and cheekily added: "Well me anyway…"

Fellow moms immediately sympathized with her, with Reese Witherspoon writing laughing emojis, and designer Cynthia Rowley admitting: "My kids do this to me alllll the time !!" Actor Justin Long also wrote: "She IS funny! I knew it," while another follower said: "Obsessed with this."

