George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth to become empty nesters in the very near future The GMA star and actress live in New York City

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are doting parents to two daughters, who are growing up fast!

The celebrity couple are set for a big change next year as their youngest daughter, Harper, is set to fly the nest. Ali shared a photo of Harper over the weekend on the way to view colleges, captioning it "College tour weekend".

When Harper leaves home, her parents will officially be empty nesters, which will no doubt be emotional and bittersweet for the couple.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' unbelievable love story

The family waved their firstborn Elliott off to college last year, and Ali at the time admitted that it had been "brutal".

However, the proud mom also revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there. It wasn't a smooth journey for Elliott either, as she tested positive for Covid just before she was supposed to go to campus.

As a result she spent some extra days at home to isolate, and her mom revealed that it meant that they had extra time together to help each other process the big change.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's youngest daughter will be flying the nest soon

The family are based in the Upper East Side of New York City and relocated there several years ago from Washington D.C. when George started his job on Good Morning America.

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls.

George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

George and Ali are doting parents to their two daughters

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

