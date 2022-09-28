Jennifer Lopez announced as the new face of Italian intimates brand She is booked and busy!

With summer officially done and her luxurious vacations abroad over, Jennifer Lopez is clearly ready to get back to work!

The star's last two big projects – other than planning her big wedding to Ben Affleck – were her Halftime documentary and her romantic comedy Marry Me, and now she has an entirely different venture under way.

She will be gracing billboards and dazzling in lingerie very soon, as she has just been named Intimissimi's new Global Brand Ambassador.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez wows fans in honeymoon bathtub video

Women's Wear Daily announced the news on 29 September, revealing that as the new face of the Italian intimates brand, the brand is hoping Jennifer will help them make their mark in the U.S.

According to WWD: "The brand launched in New York City in 2017, but the group's ambitious bicoastal growth plan was slowed by the pandemic."

Prior to the songstress taking on the role, fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker was previously attached to the brand as well.

The star is no doubt perfect for the role

J.Lo is quite booked and busy these days, as she recently announced yet another very different project for her, one she quite transformed herself for.

The Let's get Loud hitmaker announced she would be starring in a new action film titled The Mother, sharing a teaser in which she displays some seriously deadly skills.

Jennifer stars as a former assassin in the new action film

While she filmed the project back in 2021 in Canada and Gran Canaria, audiences are finally getting a glimpse at the film, and she proved hard work certainly pays off.

Along with snow-capped mountains, the teaser featured extended sequences of the star working out, displaying her insanely toned abs while doing so. They quickly became a major part of the narrative, as it was revealed that her character used to be an assassin and is coming out of the shadows once again.

