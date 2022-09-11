Jennifer Lopez enjoys girls' day out with new stepdaughter Violet Affleck – details The pair stepped out for lunch together in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez proved her bond with her new stepchildren is going from strength-to-strength on Saturday, as she enjoyed a girls' day out with Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet.

The actress, who is also a mother to twins Max and Emme, took her 16-year-old stepdaughter out for lunch in Beverly Hills, and pictures shared by the Mail Online showed the pair looking happy in conversation together as they walked down the street.

Jennifer, 53, sported a perm and a white T-shirt tucked into cream wide leg trousers, while Violet donned a floral shirt dress and black ankle boots. They enjoyed a bite to eat and some shopping together, before Jennifer allowed the teenager to practice her driving skills behind the wheel of their white Toyota SUV.

Ben and Jennifer have been keen to involve their children in their marriage as much as possible, and included them in their wedding ceremony at his Georgia plantation in August. Ben's children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – followed the couple down the aisle at the start of the ceremony, along with Jennifer's twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a day out with her stepdaughter Violet

The children also joined the newlyweds on their honeymoon in Paris following their surprise first nuptials in Las Vegas in July.

The actress opened up about how special it was to get married in front of all the children on her On the JLo newsletter at the beginning of the month.

She explained that they walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn's song, The Things We've Handed Down. The couple had talked about the singer's song, True Companion, as the perfect wedding song back when they were dating twenty years ago.

Jennifer married Ben Affleck for a second time in August

The chosen song that they walked down to was "a song about the wonderful mystery of children", she explained, adding that it was "something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk".

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren't only marrying on another, we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did," she added.

Finishing the heartfelt story, J-Lo told her fans: "As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began True Companion, a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago - and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle".

