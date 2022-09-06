Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez makes unexpected appearance following Ben Affleck wedding Bennifer married for a second time in August

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez made an unexpected appearance in NYC following her return from her second honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

A-Rod was spotted attending a Bad Bunny show at Yankee Stadium in August, according to Deux Moi, just days after Jennifer and Ben returned to LA from Lake Como, Italy, following their three-day wedding extravaganza last month.

The former baseball star has remained tight-lipped about Jennifer's wedding to Ben, but he did share a rather telling post on Instagram the same day the couple tied the knot for a second time.

Alex shared a snapshot showing him dressed all in denim, teamed with brown shoes and a matching belt. He can be seen texting on his phone as he rests his feet up on his desk.

A short time later, he shared a clip showing him documenting details of his outfit – and that's when his followers spotted the link to his ex.

A-Rod revealed that both his jeans and his shirt came from Ralph Lauren – the same designer who created Jennifer's spectacular wedding dress.

Jennifer wore three custom Ralph Lauren wedding gowns

Photos from the ceremony show bride Jennifer at Ben's $8.9million Georgia home rocking a jaw-dropping couture gown designed by Ralph Lauren with features including flutter sleeves, a chic open back, and a floor-sweeping skirt adorned with tiered rouging.

To finish her glamorous bridal look, JLo accessorized her perfect ensemble with a cascading floor-length veil that featured an ivory headband.

Jennifer and Alex split in 2021

Jennifer and Ben legally wed in Las Vegas in July before tying the knot in front of their family and friends last month.

The couple, who reunited in 2021 after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April.

Bennifer legally wed in Vegas in July

The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

Jennifer and Alex, meanwhile, started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding day in 2020 due to the pandemic – but in April 2021 announced their separation.

