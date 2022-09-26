Jennifer Lopez looks back on career defining moment alongside Marc Anthony

Amid a very significant anniversary, one that arguably changed the course of her career, Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her time with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The star revealed that it has already been over fifteen years since the two filmed El Cantante together.

She looked back on her performance as Nilda "Puchi" Lavoe, Héctor Lavoe's "fiery wife," which further solidified her career as an actress after playing Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic of the late singer's life.

J.Lo took to Instagram to pay tribute to El Cantante, which was released in 2006. The footage from the film sees several emotional scenes in which Puchi is talking about her husband and looking back at contentious moments between the two.

"Why the [expletive] wouldn't I want him to change?" says the Let's Get Loud hitmaker in the first clip, appearing with curly hair and smoking a cigarette.

As sentimental music plays in the background, she says: "That's so stupid, he was my husband, of course I wanted him to be better, I think you owe me an apology." It then cuts to a clip of the former couple playing the late stars in various heated arguments.

El Cantante solidified JLo's acting career

The triple-threat captioned the photo with: "In honor of my new movie #TheMother…" alongside a fire and woman dancing emoji, plus the hashtags "#Puchi #ElCantante #CinemaSunday #15YearsAgo #Throwback," giving a shout-out to her upcoming action film.

Fans couldn't believe how long it has already been since the film came out, and once again praised her for her performance, writing: "Go offfff," and: "Wooooow!!! This just triggered so many emotions," as well as: "THIS IS EVERY THAAAAAAAAAANG!" plus another fan added: "ONE OF MY FAVE MOVIES."

Though the two split in 2011, they have maintained a friendship in the years since

The movie was filmed two years into the former couple's marriage, having married in 2004, and though they split in 2011, the two have remained friends and great co-parents over the years, even joining forces for various performances.

In El Cantante, they portrayed the story of the iconic Puerto Rican singer after he emigrated to the United States, fell in love with Puchi, and teamed up with fellow singer Willie Colón and became a pioneer of salsa music.

