Jennifer Lopez displays dangerous skills in new film comeback teaser

Jennifer Lopez may have spent a good bit of time after her romantic July wedding to now-husband Ben Affleck in bliss, but she's back to work and ready to reemerge on the scene.

The star's first major project since getting married finally dropped a teaser trailer, that being the Netflix film The Mother.

While she filmed the project back in 2021 in Canada and the Gran Canaria, audiences are finally getting a glimpse at the film, and Jennifer looks in fine form.

Alongwith snow-capped mountains, the teaser featured extended sequences of the star working out, displaying her insanely toned abs while doing so.

They quickly became a major part of the narrative, as it was revealed that her character used to be an assassin and is coming out of the shadows once again.

The On the Floor singer plays an ex-assassin who comes out of the woodwork to protect the estranged daughter she had given up long ago from several dangerous captors.

Jennifer plays an ex-assassin in The Mother

Featuring an array of action sequences and Jennifer pulling out all the stops in a thriller like never before, the film is set to drop on the streaming platform some time in 2023.

Directed by the live action Mulan's Niki Caro, the project also features Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal.

While the mom-of-two never took a step back from acting per se, the film marks her first since her fairytale wedding, having starred in Marry Me earlier in the year.

Jennifer is also set to appear in Shotgun Wedding opposite Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge in January 2023, and in her excitement, even looked back at one of her previous favorite outings.

She celebrated the release of the teaser with an El Cantante throwback

In honor of The Mother's teaser drop, JLo shared a compilation of clips from her 2007 film El Cantante opposite then-husband Marc Anthony, which was the first movie that she had produced.

