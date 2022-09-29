Sarah Jessica Parker pulls out of event after 'devastating' family news The Hocus Pocus 2 star has three children with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker was forced to make a quick exit from an event on Wednesday after she received news of a family emergency.

The Hocus Pocus 2 star was being honored at New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala but reportedly left the event at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center moments after she arrived. According to Page Six, guests at the venue were told that the actress sadly had to leave because of a "sudden devastating family situation", although no other details were given.

Sarah Jessica's sudden departure came just one day after she was supported by her twin daughters and her husband Matthew Broderick at the premiere of her new movie Hocus Pocus 2.

The Sex and the City star posed up a storm alongside her children, Marion and Tabitha, 13, during the rare family outing, which didn't include her son James Wilkie, 19, who is studying at Brown University.

The trio happily smiled for photographers outside the venue, with the actress' offspring proving they share their mother's penchant for fashion.

Sarah Jessica looked chic in a floral shimmering tunic which she teamed with purple pleated pants and pink satin heels.

Sarah with her daughters and husband

Marion, meanwhile, also opted for some sparkle in a strapless blue-gray dress with cinched waist and a pleated skirt. Her sister, Tabitha, kept it classic in a black dress.

Sarah Jessica has largely kept her children out of the spotlight and previously opened up about how she keeps them grounded, despite their parents being in the public eye.

Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said that she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

