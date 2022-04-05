Matthew Broderick details why working with wife Sarah Jessica Parker on Broadway has been a pleasant surprise The star is notoriously private about his family

Matthew Broderick wasn't sure what to expect when he signed up to work with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, who he has been married to since 1997, on a two person Broadway show, and the grueling hours that came with it.

The two first started with their show, Plaza Suite, back in 2020, but production was put to a halt due to the pandemic just a few weeks after they had started. He, like many, thought they would go on break for just a few weeks.

Plaza Suite is a comedy play originally written by Neil Simon in 1969, and it follows a wife and husband staying in the same suite they stayed in for their honeymoon 23 years earlier.

Now it's back, and they perform a whopping eight shows a week.

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor stopped by Live! With Kelly and Ryan to chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the Broadway show, and what it's really like working with one's wife, particularly under such an intense schedule.

Ryan hilariously started the conversation by saying: "You have a co-star who's a real up and comer, do you have good chemistry?"

Kelly then didn't hesitate to ask him what everyone wanted to know: "How do you get away from each other?"

Matthew's answer was surprising, and even he wasn't expecting it. While he did say: "It's a lot of time together…" in a "yikes" tone, he endearingly admitted that it was: "Much easier and fun than I would have thought."

The actor truly warmed the audience's hearts when he described his wife and what it was like working with her.

He explained that though he: "Thought there would be moments of 'Could you possibly get the hell out of my way for a minute,'" it was in fact the total opposite, affectionately describing the experience and his wife by saying: "I'm delighted by her in the show… She's so wonderful and easy."

