Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler return in Hocus Pocus 2 trailer - and it looks brilliant Who lit that candle this time?!

Disney+ has released the first trailer for the much-anticipated film Hocus Pocus 2, which is set to be released 29 years after the original. Bring it on!

In the new sequel, it appears that three school friends inadvertently bring back the nightmarish trio of witches Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, who sounds like they have a score to settle with the children of Salem.

The trailer has won fans over to the new movie, with one writing: "Hocus Pocus is one of my fav Halloween movies OAT! watching this trailer - I AM HYPE!!" While another added: "This Halloween season, some LEGENDS!! never die. My 3 favourite witches are back! #HocusPocus is my all-time favourite comfort film. Brings me so much Joy & Nostalgia! Excited to fly into September!" A third fan added: "IT’S WHAT I DESERVE."

Are you excited for the new film?

So what can we expect? The official synopsis reads: "It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practising witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve."

Speaking about the film, director Anne Fletcher said: "I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus. Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

