Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photo of son James' face in bittersweet tribute The Sex and the City star has three children

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a very rare photo of her son James' face on Instagram on Thursday in a "bittersweet" tribute to mark his 19th birthday.

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute after 'unbearable' death of Sex and the City costar Willie Garson

The Sex and the City star revealed her struggle to be apart from her eldest child – who is studying at Brown University – on his special day, and in a rare move uploaded a snap of his face alongside a touching poem to her son. "He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes viewers behind the scenes on new Sex and the City revival series

"New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday."

The mom-of-three concluded: "Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, Mama."

SEE: Sarah Jessica Parker offers rare tour inside family home

MORE: Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That finally has airdate - and it's so soon!

The actress shares James and 12-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha – all of whom have largely stayed out of the spotlight – with husband of 24 years, Matthew Broderick.

Sarah Jessica gave her first glimpse at son James' face

Back in May, Sarah Jessica revealed her son would soon be moving out of the family home when she shared photos from his high school graduation.

The black and white images showed the back of James decked out in his cap and gown, while a third photo revealed some of his face as he enjoyed a sweet embrace.

Captioning the snaps, Sarah Jessica proudly wrote: "May 27th, 2021. High School Graduation. And all that it means. 'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.' Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope."

Sarah Jessica and Matthew share three children

She added: "With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."

Opening up about raising her three children to People back in 2018, Sarah Jessica admitted just how in awe she was of her then 15-year-old son.

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen," she confessed. "And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.