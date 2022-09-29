Cameron Diaz reveals she has tough standards for the men Drew Barrymore dates That's what friends are for

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have known each other for over thirty years, having met when they were fourteen and sixteen, respectively.

They have starred in movies together, partied together, seen one another's ups and downs, plus, have witnessed a slew of different significant others each has dated.

You're not always going to like the person your best friend is dating, and during a recent conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cameron opened up about how she really feels about the host's dating life.

During a conversation that took place as they were being driven around New York City, Drew proposed they play a game in which whenever they stopped at a red light, Cameron had to make a confession.

Leaving the juiciest for last, she finally asked the There's Something About Mary lead: "Did you ever lie about liking anyone that I have dated?"

The two quickly were engulfed in hysterical laughter, and the mother-of-two first answered for her longtime friend, saying: "You're incapable of doing that. It's truth or nothing with you."

The two were honest about their friendship

Cameron agreed, admitting: "I could take a hard stance on things," though she added: "But hey, I can be persuaded if it's like… if he can give me a good argument."

She maintained: "I would never lie about somebody that you were dating, and say that I liked them if I didn't."

Drew in fact was briefly married to her and Cameron's co-star from Charlie's Angels, Tom Green

Drew proved that she was certainly telling the truth now too, insisting: "I know how you feel about everyone that I've dated."

Fans couldn't help but gush over seeing their long lasting off-screen bond, taking to social media to write: "It's so nice that they're truly close as their Charlie's Angels counterparts," and: "Love when you and Cameron get together," as well as: "I love both of these ladies so much! I really want to see them do a movie together again. That would be awesome!" plus another fan added: "My soul is healed. I love Drew and I love Cameron!

