Drew Barrymore celebrates her daughter's birthday with an adorable photo you can't miss So sweet!

It's a big day in the Barrymore household! Drew Barrymore's eldest daughter, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, is officially ten-years-old.

Though the star opts to rarely share her daughters on social media, she posted an adorable photo of the growing tween in honor of her big day.

The actress welcomed her daughter in 2012 with Will Kopelman, who she married the same year, though they divorced in 2016.

Drew took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter, sharing an adorable photo of the two and detailing all the big girl things Olive was going to do in honor of her birthday.

"Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits," she said, and announced yet another milestone she is about to go through. She wrote: "Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things."

The daytime talk show host endearingly added: "I didn't know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart."

The heartfelt birthday tribute

The photo Drew posted appears to be from a photoshoot right around when her eldest was born, and it sees a baby Olive resting on the ground wearing a baby pink onesie, looking up at her mom, who is peering over her, pursing her lips and about to kiss her.

Speaking of her daughters, she maintained in her tribute: "You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom.

Olive just turned ten, while her little sister Frankie is eight

"Best thing I have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????" she questioned in the end.

Fans, celebrities and family members alike took to the comments section to extend their birthday wishes, with Drew's former sister-in-law, Jill Kargman, writing: "Crazy about my brilliant nieeeeece!" Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Happy Birthday sweet Olive !!" and other followers commented: "What an amazing photo!" and: "Time is on fast forward for us parents. Happy birthday to Olive!!"

