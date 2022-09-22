Drew Barrymore steps out with Jimmy Fallon and Gayle King for celebratory night They seemed to have had a blast

Fans and celebrities alike have lately been more taken than ever with Harry Styles, who has made them swoon left and right during his fifteen day Madison Square Garden residence, and Drew Barrymore is the latest to fall under his spell!

The star stepped out for the singer's final show, which had an audience full of fans and celebrities like Busy Philipps and Drew's concert crew, none other than Jimmy Fallon and Gayle King, the latter of whom even stepped up on stage.

Spotted by fans dancing and having a blast, the actress later took to Instagram to confirm it was in fact the "best night ever."

Jimmy paid tribute to Harry's sold-out residency with a photo of the massive audience in attendance, detailing that: "That place was BOUNCIN'. Best fans as well."

The daytime talk show host reiterated the fellow host's statement, commenting: "I was there… next to you!!!!! Best night ever. Everyone was drunk on positivity!!!!!! Just all love and boa's!!!!!"

The Charlie's Angels lead's enthusiasm was palpable in videos of the night, some of which were posted to TikTok, and see Drew, Jimmy and Gayle raising their arms and dancing the night away among fans.

The three enjoyed the performance to the fullest extent

The mom-of-two even discussed the aftermath of the residency on The Drew Barrymore Show the following morning, highlighting the boa phenomenon that the Sweet Creature singer sparked.

"New York City has run out of boa's," she announced on the Drew's News portion of her show, citing an article by the New York Post detailing a major shortage of boa's, which are Harry Styles' fans favorite accessories for his concerts.

Gayle even got a chance to hop on stage

Drew didn't have to worry however, and her group was seen clad in boa's of all sorts of colors.

Fans loved seeing the star enjoy and support the concert with her celebrity friends, taking to social media to write: "Drew Baryrmore and Jimmy Fallon looking like proud parents," and: "Love to see Drew have the time of her life," as well as: "They are like a sibling duo."

