Fern Britton's ex-husband Phil Vickery finds love with her best friend two years after split The former TV couple parted ways in 2020

This Morning chef Phil Vickery has confirmed he is dating his ex-wife Fern Britton's friend, Lorraine Stanton, two years after their split.

In new pictures, released by the Sun, the 61-year-old cooking extraordinaire was seen publicly kissing 58-year-old Lorraine during a date in London, and did little to hide their public display of affection.

Hospitality worker Lorraine has been good friends with TV star Fern for many years. The new romance comes two years on from Phil's surprising split from the 65-year-old host.

Back in July, the former TV presenter candidly opened up about the "new chapter" in her life following the end of their 20-year marriage. "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima Magazine. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."

Asked whether she has found anyone since the split, Fern commented: "I'm not considering dating right now. I haven't been seeing anyone and nobody has approached me, which is nice, too.

"If someone came along who was lovely and kind and we didn't have to live together – if he had his life and I had mine – that might be perfect. But on the other hand, life is pretty bloody perfect right now and I'm happy with my company, so meeting someone would simply be icing on the cake."

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years

Fern and Phil announced their separation in January 2020 by posting the same statement on social media, which read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

The former couple share daughter Winnie, 21, whilst the Ready Steady Cook presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 28, and Grace, 25, with former husband Clive.