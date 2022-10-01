Harper Beckham shares the sweetest moment with brother Brooklyn as she reunites with him Harper is the youngest of the Beckham children

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz reunited with the Beckham family on Friday, as they all attended Victoria Beckham's first Paris Fashion Week show.

And it appears that the brother and sister missed each other a lot, as they were seen sharing a sweet embrace following the show's end. As guests began to leave their seats, Brooklyn, who was seated next to his family, finally started greeting them. The eldest of the Beckham children shared a shake of the hand with breother Romeo, but had the best response for his sister.

Brooklyn Beckham reunites with family with emotional show of support

The young girl approached her brother, who crouched down and gave her the biggest hug, even looking like he was going to lift her intoo the air at one point.

He also enjoyed a hug with his father David Beckham, who planted a kiss on his cheek, before he headed over to greet other members of Victoria's family with a similar gesture.

Victoria, who was hosting her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show was clearly overwhelmed by her family's support and the grandeur of the event.

Brooklyn reunited with his family

The star put her hands to her mouth as she passed by son Brooklyn, who lovingly smiled at his mother as she blew a kiss to him.

As she stepped out, Victoria embraced her husband, David, and also close friend Eva Longoria.

The mum-of-four later shared a photo of the family support on her Instagram feed as they sat alongside British Vogue's editor in chief Edward Enninful and American Vogue's Anna Wintour. They watched supermodels such as Gigi Hadid and sister Bella take to the runway in the star's latest collection.

Victoria arrived at her Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a black midi dress with ruched detailing on the skirt and winged sleeves, and a stunning pair of spandex thigh high boots.

