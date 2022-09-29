Nicola Peltz Beckham's bridesmaid Harper's unnoticed wedding outfit change The bridesmaid was pictured on the dancefloor with her dad

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child Harper made an outfit change at her brother Brooklyn's wedding in April 2022, which went largely unnoticed by fans.

The ten-year-old acted as a bridesmaid for Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, who tied the knot at Nelson Peltz's $103 million (£76 million) Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, pictures emerged showing Harper dancing on the lawn wearing a smart white dress with puff sleeves, a navy blue waist sash and a skirt with subtle striped detailing.

Stylish Harper finished her look with her hair styled in long honey-coloured mermaid curls and coordinating ballet pumps, but she later ditched her footwear. At Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding reception, which took place in marquees in the garden, Harper once again showed off her dance moves in a sweet father-daughter moment with David Beckham.

The former footballer embraced his daughter on the dancefloor as they swayed with the band playing in the background. As the day progressed, the dress code became more informal, as proven by David's decision to remove his jacket, part of his custom Dior suit, and Harper going barefoot – we all know the feeling of tired feet after a long day of wedding celebrations!

Harper was spotted dancing in her white bridesmaid dress and ballet pumps

Bride Nicola also did an outfit change during her big day. The 27-year-old actress exchanged vows with Brooklyn in a Valentino bridal gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli's team featuring a square neckline and flowing train with a hidden evil eye and a message from her mother Claudia sewn into the skirt. She added elbow-length handmade lace gloves and a long embroidered veil.

For the reception, she swapped it for another Versace creation with a figure-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline.

She later removed them for a dance with her dad David

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Brooklyn looked dapper in his suit from Kim Jones, which featured a hidden label from his wife and a sparkling gift from his father-in-law.

The lapel chain by Anita Ko boasted emerald-cut diamonds, and the jewellery designer told Vogue: "He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket."

