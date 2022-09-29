Victoria Beckham's subtle tribute to husband David at son Brooklyn's wedding Take a look at her sparkling accessory!

Victoria Beckham was a very glamorous mother-of-the-groom at her son Brooklyn Beckham's nuptials with Nicola Peltz in April, but amid her outfit changes, did you spot her sweet tribute to her husband David?

SEE: Victoria Beckham's 15 jaw-dropping engagement rings – all the photos

The fashion designer kicked off the celebrations on Friday night in a black figure-flattering dress, which she accessorised with a special item of jewellery. In photos obtained by Vogue, Victoria cuddled up to her husband at Brooklyn and Nicola's rehearsal dinner wearing a large green emerald ring on her left hand – which appears to be one of her whopping 15 engagement rings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

The cushion-cut rock is flanked by a diamond band and VB was first spotted wearing it back in 2007. Although Victoria is known for regularly swapping out her rings, former footballer David originally proposed with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

READ: Victoria Beckham's polarising wedding guest dress just had a surprising revamp

RELATED: Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more

This was not the only time she accessorised to perfection during her son's wedding, which took place over three days in Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz's lavish Palm Beach estate. On the big day, the former Spice Girl sported a dazzling yellow gold pendant necklace with a pear-cut diamond that was estimated to be worth £2 million.

Victoria Beckham wore a dazzling emerald engagement ring

She teamed it with her bespoke, slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice which was specially made for her by her fashion brand's head designer Lara Barrio.

Victoria and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's relationship has hit the headlines on several occasions after the bride chose to wear a square-neck, backless Valentino wedding dress – a surprise for many who assumed she would wear a gown designed by VB.

VB rocked the ring back in 2007

Transformers actress Nicola has since set the record straight about rumours of a rift, explaining that she had initially intended to wear a dress designed by Victoria but she was later told her atelier couldn't make it in time.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA. "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

The fashion designer wore a mother of the groom gown from her own label

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," the 27-year-old told the publication.

"I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

READ: Nicola Peltz's billionaire parents party at Brooklyn Beckham wedding in unseen photo

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.