Victoria Beckham's reaction to seeing son Brooklyn at Paris show is priceless The fashion mogul had a Paris Fashion Week show running

Victoria Beckham had an emotional reaction during her Paris Fashion Week show as she spotted her son Brooklyn Beckham sat front row with her husband David and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

READ: 'Proud' David Beckham sends wife Victoria special message before first Paris Fashion Week show

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham were in attendance at show, and it was the first time that Victoria and Nicola have been pictured at the same event after the American actress claimed that the mum-of-four had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actress and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

MORE: Nicola Peltz gushes about mum Claudia in new pictures with Brooklyn Beckham

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham's subtle tribute to husband David at son Brooklyn's wedding

As Victoria walked out, she was overwhelmed by the emotion of hosting the event, and also by seeing her family in the rafters.

The star put her hands to her mouth as she passed by son Brooklyn, who lovingly smiled at his mother as she blew a kiss to him.

As she stepped out, Victoria embraced her husband, David, and also close friend Eva Longoria.

Victoria was emotional at the event

Also in the crowd for the event were other family members, including Victoria's sister Louise Adams.

Victoria's only daughter looked so stylish at the event as she donned a lace-trimmed dress with a V-neck, belt detailing and flowing skirt to complete her highly fashionable look.

READ: Victoria Beckham's fall-out with Spice Girl Mel C revealed: Details

MORE: Victoria Beckham sparks online reaction as fans notice removal of tattoo tribute to David

The ten-year-old wore her hair in two sleek plaits and carried a small handbag to finish off her monochrome outfit.

Victoria's show was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

Brooklyn and Nicola were in attendance

This Parisian outing marks Victoria's first time showcasing her designs at Paris Fashion Week and her first live show since the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ: I tried Victoria Beckham's IV drip wellness trend – and here's what happened

WOW: Victoria Beckham surprises in the most relaxed outfit we’ve ever seen her wear

Victoria also looked so stylish in a black midi dress with rushed detailing on the skirt and draped sleeves.

VB kept warm in a pair of black tights and matching heels, and she was previously seen leaving her hotel holding her black leather chain pouch.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.