Victoria Beckham REUNITES with Nicola Peltz and son Brooklyn in Paris - all the photos

Victoria Beckham was the woman of the moment when she made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Friday, but all eyes were on her family dynamics.

Her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz put on a united front as they joined the aspiring chef's family on front row to watch the runway display of Victoria's SS23 collection.

Proving there is no animosity between the two families, the couple appeared to be in great spirits as they were seen arriving at the show to show their support for the British fashion designer.

Victoria was overwhelmed during the event and was seen in tears as she embraced her husband, and close friend Eva Longoria, who attended the show.

Brooklyn and Nicola joined David Beckham and Brooklyn's siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the presentation, which was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

This marks the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after the American actress claimed that the mum-of-four had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actress and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Nicola then gave a new interview and confessed that reading reports that she never intended to wear a Victoria design really "hurt my feelings". "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but later Victoria called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the publication.

"I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true." Brooklyn also made his position clear amid the family fallout, telling the publication that Nicola is his "number one priority".

