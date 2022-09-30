Nicola Peltz gushes about mum Claudia in new pictures with Brooklyn Beckham The Peltz-Beckham couple are in Paris

Nicola Peltz Beckham undeniably shares a close bond with her mother Claudia Peltz, and on Thursday, the American actress proudly professed her love for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 27-year-old - who is married to Brooklyn Beckham - shared a series of snaps with Claudia during their time at Paris Fashion Week, and included a snap of her husband cuddling up to his mother-in-law.

"I love my mom [laughing face emoji]," she simply gushed. Alongside a clip of Claudia turning her designer handbag into a makeshift umbrella, a giggling Nicola jokingly questioned: "How's that working for you, mum?" to which, the 67-year-old replied: "Not really, but it's fine."

The post comes hours before Nicola and her husband Brooklyn are expected to arrive at his mum Victoria Beckham's SS23 show, which is being held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement. It is her first live show since the Coronavirus pandemic, and she will no doubt be surrounded by her proud family.

It would be the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured together after the actress claimed that Victoria had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

Nicola shared this post of her mum Claudia and husband Brooklyn

Speaking to Variety, the newlyweds insisted that there was no rift and that while she initially intended to wear a dress designed by Victoria, she was later told her atelier couldn't make it in time.

Nicola then gave a new interview and confessed that reading reports that she never intended to wear a Victoria design really "hurt my feelings". "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

The couple tied the knot in April

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but later Victoria called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the publication. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

