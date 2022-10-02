Ola Jordan looks sensational as she celebrates major milestone The former Strictly dancer turned 40 over the weekend

Ola Jordan looked sensational as she celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend and took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional showed off her stunning figure in a bright red dress with a plunging neckline while posing in front of rose gold-coloured 40th birthday balloons.

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan do fun crafts with toddler Ella

The caption read: "The big 40!!!

"Can't quite believe I managed to get into this dress but I'm hoping it will distract from the number behind!!!" she wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji.

"Thanks so much to all of you gorgeous people who’ve been sending me happy birthday wishes. I have had an amazing weekend thanks to my wonderful hubby @jamesjordan1978, my family and friends. The hangover is real today let me tell you! But it was worth it."

The mum-of-one was inundated with birthday messages from fans, who couldn't help but comment on her glamorous appearance. One person wrote: "Happy belated birthday wishes. You look fabulous," while another added: "You look amazing. Happy belated 40th birthday."

Ola celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend

A third commented: "Happy 40th Birthday Ola. You look stunning "

Ola's husband, James, was also quick to comment on the gorgeous post, writing: "You looked stunning last night and didn't look a day over 39. I love you so much babe."

The birthday celebrations took place on the same night as the second week of this year's Strictly Come Dancing and the couple have been giving their opinions on the latest dances in their weekly column, Strictly Speaking.

Chatting about week two of the BBC dancing show, the pair named presenter and DJ Tyler West as the underdog of the competition.

Ola and James with their daughter, Ella

James said: "I thought Tyler West smashed it out of the park with his Jive. It wasn't quite the 'Will effect' we had from Week One, but it wasn't a million miles away from that."

Ola agreed, adding: "Tyler is definitely the one to watch in the competition. Tyler and Dianne have great chemistry, they make great dance partners, and you can tell they're working well together. Dianne gave Tyler fairly advanced steps in the choreography this week - I was so impressed."

