James and Ola daughter Ella takes after dancer parents in unbelievable new video from Turkey holiday

Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan recently jetted off to Turkey with their daughter Ella, three, and whilst away the family discovered the infant takes just after her mum and dad.

Posting to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, James shared a wonderful video of Ola helping Ella out of her buggy after she asked to "dance" to a DJ playing at the Rixos Premium Tekirova where they are staying.

WATCH: Strictly's James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella takes after dancer parents

Captioning the post, the father-of-one said: "Precious memories made on this holiday with @olajordan and Ella," with a red love heart.

In the video, Ella can be heard saying " Dance… daddy dance!". The exciting clip also captures the glamorous details of the lavish resort, including a chic pebble firepit, stunning cherry blossom trees and floral decorations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)



Ella enjoying watching the flamingos with her dad

Fans couldn't believe how much the little one resembled her parents in the clip. One fan penned: "aww she is going to be a dancer after her mom and dad x."

A second wrote: "Aww look at baby Ella she just loves dancing, she is going to be a dancer for sure."

A third replied: "Looks lovely James, Ella is adorable." A fourth penned: "Lovely video and great memories James."

A fifth replied: "Born to dance, so cute."

Ella enjoying an ice cream in Turkey

On Saturday, James shared another cute video of little Ella dressed in a summer outfit saying the word 'flamingo.'

Ella looked so stylish in the clip as she rocked pink sunglasses and a glamorous straw hat.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "I know I’m biased but she’s so bloody cute."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙊𝙇𝘼 𝙅𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙉 (@olajordan)



The family-of-three relaxing at the lavish resort

Mum Ola penned: "My angel," with a red love heart, on the post.

Fans definitely agreed with the Strictly star and left messages for Ella in the comments.

One fan replied: "I just love watching Ella she's cute as button." A second said: "What a gorgeous girl! So cute."

A third wrote: "Such a cute little voice." A fourth penned: "She’s a absolutely cutie."

