Ola Jordan inundated with support after sharing 'disappointing' bikini photo The Strictly star took to Instagram

Ola Jordan has received an outpouring of love and support after sharing a new bikini photo on Instagram.

The mum-of-one posed for a snapshot with her husband James Jordan as they soaked up the sun by their outdoor swimming pool.

Ola, 39, looks typically glamorous in a hot pink bikini with her blonde hair left loose, while James is dressed in cream shorts.

However, Ola wasn't happy with the photo – as she explained in her candid caption.

Ola and James have been married since 2003

She wrote: "Hi guys! I wasn't going to post this picture but I've decided to because I'm horrified and so disappointed with myself and by posting it I'm hoping it will help motivate me to do something about it.

"Our friend took this snap of us yesterday trying to stay cool by the pool but OMG... it was a total shock to say the least! When did we get 'mum and dad bods' ????"

Ola was praised for sharing her candid post

The pro dancer added: "We know we're not in our best Strictly shape but hey that's what happens when you stop dancing for hours every day and have a baby (I just want to know James' excuse!) Stay cool everyone. I think I need to avoid the ice cream for a while!!!" She ended the message: "Couples That Eat Together Stay Together! @jamesjordan1978."

Fans were quick to react to Ola's post, with one writing: "Still looking gorgeous and thank you for sharing." A second echoed: "You two look absolutely perfect. Love you both."

The couple are proud parents to daughter Ella

Ali Bastian, who appeared in the seventh series of Strictly, told the couple: "I love you for posting this! You look beautiful, you guys look fab! D and I are in very different shape since having a little one and also parenting in a pandemic has been insane!!!!! We need to all cut ourselves some slack!! Loads of love to you both."

And celebrity makeup artist Bryony Blake added: "To me you both look gorgeous and Happy which is the most important thing!! Xxx."

