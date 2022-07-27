James Jordan has taken to Instagram following daughter Ella's TV debut.

Ella, two, appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday alongside proud James and her mum Ola Jordan.

WATCH: Sweet Ella Jordan plays hide and seek with dad James

And now James has shared a new video in response to viewers' one big question about their little girl.

The former Strictly star shared a clip showing him dancing in the kitchen with Ella.

James shared a sweet clip showing him dancing with little Ella

He wrote in the caption: "After Ella's appearance on Loose Women yesterday, many of you have been asking if we ever dance with her so I thought you'd like to see me doing a bit of dad dancing with our little princess. She's got the moves right?!

"And yes, I know - I've got the dad bod to go with the dad dancing. Don't judge me - I've not needed to wear tight Lycra for a while (thank God!)."

James and Ola welcomed their daughter in February 2020

Fans were quick to respond, with one telling James: "Does a Dad Bod really matter at the end of the day you are making precious memories with Ella? X." A second echoed: "Aww look at her go! You are allowed a dad bod when you're a dad."

A third sweetly added: "You have such a lovely bond with Ella. Body shape does not matter, Ella and Ola love you for who you are. You are blessed."

The couple are devoted to Ella

And a fourth said: "I think there is too much emphasis on how you look. In Ella's world you and Ola are the most important people in her life, and she loves you for you. You are both doing a grand job as parents and how you look is not going to change that. You've both waited so long to be patents enjoy every moment."

Ola recently spoke candidly about the couple's weight gain

Ola and James appeared on the chat show to discuss body image and parenthood. Speaking candidly about their changing figures, Ola said: "We have [let ourselves go] … It's really hard because it's just accepting what you are now. I had an amazing body when I was on Strictly."

James echoed his wife's sentiments, adding: "I put on three stone since I stopped Strictly, which is quite a lot… I think people look at you differently, too."

