Presenter Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Sunday with a message of hope, and her followers were quick to respond.

The star's Wylde Moon account posted an image of a sliver of moon with a message underneath.

It read: "With the turn of the seasons, we welcome the New Moon in Libra and the opportunity it brings to redress the balance and restore equilibrium in our lives."

It went on: "Breed. Connect. Embrace. Love." The caption read: "Welcoming the first New Moon of autumn. New Moons represent the start of a new monthly lunar cycle and symbolise new beginnings...

"You can make the most of the New Moon to set intentions for the upcoming month." One follower commented: "Thank goodness for that! I have been all over the place," adding a laughing emoji.

Another agreed: "That does sound fabulous!" "So lovely and positive," wrote a third. The post comes after a difficult time for the presenter and her This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield.

The star launched Wylde Moon last year

The pair were believed to have 'jumped' the queue to see the Queen's coffin during her lying-in-state.

They addressed the controversy in a specially recorded video segment, where Holly could be heard saying in a voiceover: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person.

Holly and Phillip denied accusations of queue-jumping

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause."

She continued: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

"We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

