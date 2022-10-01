Holly Willoughby shares rare glimpse inside beautiful family kitchen

Holly Willoughby gave fans an incredibly rare glimpse of her rarely-seen kitchen in her stunning £3million West London home.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the This Morning host, 41, posed in a gorgeous video that captured her dressing her beautiful dining table with a blue gingham tablecloth ahead of cooking up a delicious English breakfast in the kitchen.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's family member makes surprise appearance on This Morning

Fans also got a glimpse of the stunning pinstripe chairs surrounding the table, as well as the retro-style cooker Holly has which is in an elegant baby blue shade and embellished with gold handles. The stunning cooker matched the duck-egg blue cabinets secured on the wall.

Captioning the post, she penned: "As a proud ambassador for @princestrust, this year I am supporting @thebrilliantbreakfast by hosting my very own! Every penny raised at a Brilliant Breakfast helps The Prince’s Trust to support disadvantaged young women.

Holly took to her Instagram feed

"No matter what adversity or challenges they may be facing – from leaving care to struggling with issues such as long-term unemployment, poor mental health, poverty or even homelessness – The Prince’s Trust is on hand to help with access to free courses that help build their confidence and skills and be supported into jobs, self-employment, education or training.

Join me and host a Brilliant Breakfast between 10th and 16th October and raise funds to change a disadvantaged young woman’s life through The Prince’s Trust. Link in bio #TheBrilliantBreakfast Thank you ."

Holly's sweet pup Bailey is heavily featured in the video which was set to How Do You Like Your Eggs in the Morning and was aptly filmed giving Holly a kiss every time the lyrics referenced the word kiss.

The star's kitchen is incredible

Alongside the mountain of scrambled eggs, bacon and sausages seen in the clip, Holly also prepared a large pile of delicious looking pastries which were served with a selection of jams.

Friends and fans were delighted with the exciting update. One fan replied: "What a lovely video!!" A second added: "This is beautiful Holly." A third said: "How gorgeous do you look and all that food looks delicious."

