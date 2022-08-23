Holly Willoughby receives disappointing news ahead of This Morning return The TV star is wrapping up her summer holiday

Holly Willoughby is preparing to return to This Morning with co-host Phillip Schofield after their extended summer break.

But they received some disappointing news this week ahead of their appearance.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice during live This Morning moment

The nominations for the 2022 National Television Awards have now been announced – and the daytime double act have been snubbed in the short list.

However, it's happy news for their This Morning colleague Alison Hammond who has been nominated in the TV Presenter category.

Alison, pictured with her son, has been nominated in the TV Presenter category

She will battle it out on the night with Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton, and Ant and Dec, who have famously received the trophy 20 years in a row.

This Morning, meanwhile, has been nominated in the Daytime TV category alongside Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop.

Holly and Dan recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary

Holly has been making the most of her time away from the show. Earlier this month she celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin – and shared a stunning photo in celebration.

Holly can be seen in the snapshot swimming underwater with her hair cascading behind her. She is wearing a black string bikini which has been personalised with 'Mrs Baldwin' on the back of the briefs.

Holly celebrated with a stunning bikini photo

In a romantic caption, the star simply wrote: "Mrs Baldwin 4 ever…" She also added plenty of emojis, including a bride, a heart and a groom.

Holly met TV producer Dan in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, and the pair went on to exchange vows on 4 August 2007 in a very emotional celebration that left the bride "in tears" all day.

The couple tied the knot in August 2007

She previously spoke about his surprise 2006 proposal which saw Dan pop the question when she was in the bath. The couple had just moved into their London home together earlier in the day.

"I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock," she told The Mirror back in 2007.

Holly and Dan share three children together

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you.

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly," Holly added.

