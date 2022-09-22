Holly Willoughby shares coping mechanism for surviving stressful times This Morning presenters Holly and Phil sparked criticism from viewers over 'skipping the queue' to see the Queen lying in state

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sparked criticism for not taking part in the hours-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, but Holly has a daily wellness habit that should help her during trying times.

Speaking to HELLO! about how she starts her days, 41-year-old Holly said: "I meditate every day as part of my daily routine." Meditation is the perfect way to quiet a busy brain, with one of the main benefits being allowing you to gain a new perspective on stressful situations – exactly what Holly needs at the moment.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby addresses queue jumping accusations at Queen's lying-in-state

Holly's friend Piers Morgan revealed that Holly was "distraught" over the fallout from the situation, saying on Piers Morgan Uncensored: "All hell broke loose about this, they have been subject to, I think, a ridiculously over-the-top campaign. Of course they shouldn't be fired, it's ridiculous."

"It may have been a misjudgment. I said myself on this show, I don't think anyone should have been jumping the queue full stop, whoever you are, unless you are a world leader and there is a time issue. Full disclosure, I'm a good friend of Holly's. I feel very sorry for her - she's absolutely distraught over the reaction and genuinely there was clearly in her head a blurring of the line about work - if you're working - covering it - I think a lot of journalists went through it."

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, Holly addressed the controversy in a pre-recorded VT that documented the pair's visit to Westminster Hall. The 41-year-old could be heard saying in a voiceover: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

ITV defended Holly and Phillip amid the queue jumping controversy

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause."

She continued: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

Holly and Phillip explained the truth behind the controversy

"We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

