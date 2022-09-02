Holly Willoughby glows in stunning selfie during special 'play date' ahead of This Morning return The star is a natural beauty

Holly Willoughby, 41, is no stranger to a candid photo, and on Thursday she showed off her natural beauty as she posed alongside Phillip Schofield ahead of their return to This Morning.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals family first and why it's 'so exciting'

The presenting duo will return to screens on Monday morning after enjoying a summer break from the show. In the snap, taken in Holly's £3million West London home, the pair looked closer than ever and are beaming from ear-to-ear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spark reaction as they get cosy on TV

Captioning the sweet snap, the mother-of-three wrote: "Well look who came over for a play date before school starts… See you on Monday @schofe @thismorning … I’ve missed you!!!!! Can’t wait to see you all!!!!"

READ: Holly Willoughby shows off her tan as she prepares to return to This Morning

SEE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares support for co-star Alison Hammond in heartwarming post

Fans were delighted to learn of their return and left gushing messages in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Both looking refreshed and ready!" A second wrote: "Oh how I’ve missed you two."

Phillip popped round to Holly's ahead of their return on Monday

A third added: "Yah the dream time is back missed you both," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A host of familiar faces filled in for Holly and Phillip as they enjoyed their time away, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were the first to hold down the fort for the ITV regulars, kicking off the summer rota on July 11 and remained hosting for two weeks.

They then passed the reins to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle for a week before Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes took over.

The star rarely shares photos of her children

The stars' return to the screen comes just as Holly opened up about her eldest son Harry, 12, who will be going back to school soon and shared a rare photo alongside him as they snuggled on the sofa.

The ITV host wrote: "All the stripes and all the feels… soaking up the last few moments before back to school," alongside an apple emoji.

In the heartwarming picture, Holly donned a striped linen dressing gown in grey and white, whilst harry lay on top of his mother facing away from the camera. The doting mother's early morning look matched the grey and white striped decorative cushions which surrounded the duo.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.