Nicola Peltz responds to touching message from Victoria Beckahm to her and Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz has responded to the touching message penned by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham after she and new husband Brooklyn Beckham supported her at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress, 27, reshared a touching post to her Instagram Stories from the fashion mogul which saw her collate a series of images from the special weekend, including two featuring Brooklyn and Nicola.

Captioning the images, she penned: "I love you all so much." As well as resharing the heartwarming update, Nicola also liked the post from the Spice Girl.

One of the special images saw the happy couple posing next to the designer along with her husband David and the Beckham siblings, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, 11. The second saw the couple simply pictured together at the lavish event.

Nicola reshared and liked the post

In addition to the the sweet carousel, Victoria also shared another thoughtful photo on her Instagram Stories showing Nicola and Brooklyn cosied up with Victoria's parents, Jackie and Tony Adams.

Captioning the image she wrote: "Brooklyn and Nicola with Nanny and Grandad," alongside a group of love heart GIFs.

The milestone moment for Victoria marks the first occasion she and Nicola have been pictured at the same event after rumours swirled there was a 'feud' between the actress and her mother-in-law, supposedly after she chose not to have VB design her wedding dress.

It was a milestone moment for the fashion mogul

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old insisted that there was no rift and that Nicola didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

