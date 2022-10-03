Nicola Peltz unveils bold new look after reuniting with Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham's wife has undergone a transformation

Nicola Peltz has undergone a dramatic transformation while in Paris for Fashion Week with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

MORE: Victoria Beckham sends message to family and Nicola Peltz

On Friday, the couple put on a united front with his family as she attended Victoria Beckham's debut show in the French capital.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham greets Nicola and Brooklyn with a sweet hug

After rumours of a severe rift within the family – namely between Victoria and her daughter-in-law – Brooklyn and Nicola seemed in high spirits at the highly-anticipated show.

READ: Cruz Beckham whips out the double denim for PFW after-party

MORE: Harper Beckham rocks floor-length dress at PFW - did you spot her trainers?

They later posed for a group photo with the Beckhams: David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Nicola and Brooklyn reunited with the Beckhams on Friday

By Sunday, Nicola was again turning heads – this time for her striking new appearance.

READ: Nicola Peltz gushes about mum Claudia in new pictures with Brooklyn Beckham

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham forced to speak out after leaving restaurant without wife Nicola Peltz

The 27-year-old unveiled statement bleached eyebrows as she joined Brooklyn at the Valentino fashion show.

Nicola unveiled her bold new look at the Valentino show

Nicola posed alongside her husband in a £3,400 sheer Valentino blouse over a black bralet, which she teamed with baggy blue jeans and white high heels.

READ: Victoria Beckham publicly reacts to Brooklyn's interview after absence from Romeo's birthday

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals Romeo's epic 20th birthday cake - and you won't believe it

It's not the first time Nicola has bleached her brows; last year, she showcased a similar look on Instagram and joked in the caption: "Came to New York and lost my brows."

The actress decided to bleach her brows for a dramatic new appearance

Friday's appearance alongside the Beckhams marked the first time that Victoria and Nicola have been pictured at the same event since rumours of a rift.

READ: Victoria Beckham shares sweet post from 'whole family' - but son Brooklyn's mention is missing

MORE: Romeo Beckham shares 'family' photo amid feud reports – and fans have questions

In an interview last month, Nicola admitted she was hurt by the reports that she had never intended to wear a wedding dress deigned by Victoria. "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been married since April

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but that Victoria later called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the publication.

"I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.