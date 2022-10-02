Victoria Beckham sends message to family and Nicola Peltz The designer took to Instagram

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a collection of photos with her family from Paris Fashion Week. The first image showed the star with her husband David, daughter Harper, and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz was also in the picture, smiling for the camera, and so was clearly included in the sweet tribute Victoria paid to her loved ones. She wrote: "I love you all so much x."

Her followers were quick to show their appreciation for the kind message and the photos, which also showed the former Spice Girls star's parents, sister and nieces.

Victoria's extended family showed up to support her at the couture fashion show. One fan commented: "Beautiful set of pictures [red heart emojis] congratulations to you all xxxxxxx."

Another added: "Look at Harpers big big smile," adding a heart-eyes emoji. A third wrote: "Beautiful family," while a fourth chimed in: "I adore these photos for you, V! I can only imagine how amazing you feel right now! Love you always xxx."

Victoria Beckham shared the sweet photo of her family to Instagram

Victoria made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Friday, and Brooklyn and Nicola put on a united front as they joined the aspiring chef's family on the front row to watch the runway display of Victoria's SS23 collection.

The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they were seen arriving to show their support for the British fashion designer.

As Victoria walked out, she saw her family in the rafters and put her hands to her mouth as she passed by son Brooklyn, who lovingly smiled at his mother as she blew a kiss to him.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot back in April

This marks the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after rumours swirled that the actress chose not to have her mother-in-law design her wedding dress.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old insisted that there was no rift and that Nicola didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

