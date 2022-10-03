Shania Twain rocks skinny jeans during surprise star-studded appearance

Shania Twain debuted another stunning autumnal outfit on Sunday as she cosied up to fellow singer Jessie Ware.

Taking to her Instagram account, the beloved singer shared a brief snippet from her time in London recording a new podcast, and it's fair to say the star looked effortlessly stylish.

WATCH: Shania Twain makes special trip to Clapham

The 57-year-old opted for a pair of flattering skinny jeans which she teamed with a charcoal grey poncho-style jumper and a pair of platform leather boots.

Shania completed her fall outfit with an impressively bouffant hairdo, dewy makeup and delicate jewellery.

Documenting her surprise visit, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer captioned her post: "While I was in London promoting Waking Up Dreaming I got the chance to join @jessieware and Lennie Ware for an episode of their wonderful podcast @tablemannerspodcast.

Shania spoke about her new music

"I loved getting to talk about all my favorite foods and not to mention trying Lennie's gorgeous aubergine parmigiana pie. Thank you, ladies, for having me!! You can listen on Spotify and Apple Music now."

Shania's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Loving your big hair!" whilst a second pleaded: "Queen Shania. We need a London concert!!"

"Two of my favorite ladies together," wrote a third, and a fourth chimed: "I loved the podcast - love how down to earth and fun you are."

The singer made a bold entrance

Shania's exciting podcast update comes after she graced the red carpet alongside her husband at the Zurich Film Festival on Saturday night.

The couple looked more loved-up than ever as they arrived at the star-studded event. Dressed to impress, the country star looked ultra-trendy in a sleek purple trouser suit.

Featuring flared pants and a matching blazer, the bold outfit stood out from the crowd thanks to its green and magenta paisley print. Shania finished off her look with a timeless diamond necklace.

Shania and Frédéric looked smitten on the red carpet

Mirroring his wife's red-carpet outfit, Frédéric, donned a sharp black tuxedo with a bow tie. And in one sweet moment, Shania cuddled up to her beau, before tenderly planting a kiss on his cheek.

Shania and Frédéric tied the knot in 2011, not long after parting ways from her ex-husband Mutt Lange. The duo spend most of their time together in their Swiss home with their cohort of furry companions.

